Digital Currency Group (DCG), Barry Silbert's crypto empire, is under investigation by the New York Attorney General over its financial dealings with subsidiary Genesis Global Capital.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, New York State's top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Letitia James, is probing Digital Currency Group (DCG) over its financial dealings with subsidiary Genesis Global Capital. This investigation is focused on former executives of Genesis, a cryptocurrency lender that filed for bankruptcy in January.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are also conducting investigations and seeking interviews with potential witnesses at Genesis and DCG. Genesis faced heavy losses last year amid the crypto market downturn, particularly following the collapse of digital-assets hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange FTX.

While it is unclear if any of the ongoing investigations will result in complaints being filed, DCG is cooperating with regulators and investigative agencies as needed. A DCG spokesperson stated that the company has always conducted its business lawfully and with the highest ethical standards.

DCG, once valued at $10 billion, reported receiving around $575 million in loans from Genesis Global Capital last year. The company controls several crypto entities, including the world's largest crypto fund, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, and news outlet CoinDesk. It has also backed more than 150 blockchain-related businesses globally. Regulators and prosecutors are especially focused on a $1.1 billion promissory note and how it was characterized to investors.



