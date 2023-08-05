MicroStrategy cofounder Michael Saylor believes that Bitcoin is at an inflection point, with increased support from both political and financial sectors, and sees potential landscape changes due to upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approvals.

According to report published by CoinGap, Michael Saylor, cofounder of MicroStrategy and well-known Bitcoin supporter, recently stated that the crypto market is currently at an inflection point. He observed that Bitcoin has gained universal support in recent times, including from both Democrat and Republican leaders in the United States. While enforcement actions from the U.S. SEC and CFTC have increased FUD around the crypto market, Saylor posits that this uncertainty is actually good for Bitcoin.

In a recent interview, Saylor explained that large financial companies filing for spot Bitcoin ETFs and the overall optimistic environment in the industry indicates that the market is at an inflection point. He has concluded that Bitcoin is a differentiated international asset, store of value, and digital commodity.

Saylor also commented on Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s promise to back the US dollar with Bitcoin, stating that such a move could boost the credibility of the US central bank if it holds some Bitcoins. He further explained that the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs from firms like Blackrock and Citadel could change the landscape of how BTC is bought by retail investors and institutions. Big Tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon could potentially buy massive amounts of Bitcoin rapidly via the spot ETFs, given their strong relationships with banks.