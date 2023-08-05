Ripple Labs has recently joined the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), becoming one of the few crypto market companies among the trade organization's membership, which includes corporations, investment managers, insurance companies, and global financial institutions.

According to a report published by CoinGape, Ripple Labs has joined the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), a trade organization of market participants for the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives industry. With this membership, Ripple now stands among over 1,000 member institutions from 79 countries, including major companies such as JP Morgan, Blackrock, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, and the London Stock Exchange. Notably, the trade body also features Algorand in its Digital Assets category as a member.

It remains to be seen whether Ripple will collaborate with the trade organization and its members; however, the company has already established working relationships with several global financial institutions, businesses, and governments.

Ripple's recent legal victory—Judge Analisa Torres' ruling that the sale of XRP tokens to retail buyers does not qualify as securities, while sales to institutional holders do—has allowed Ripple officials to say that the company is now re-engaging in activities with US-based partners and clients.

