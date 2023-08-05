Global X has refiled an application for a spot-bitcoin ETF product and named Coinbase as its surveillance-sharing partner in an effort to gain regulatory approval.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, Global X, a provider of various exchange-traded fund (ETF) products, has filed an application to list a spot-bitcoin ETF product, joining several other industry players aiming to offer bitcoin-based investment offerings. The fund, if approved, would provide investors exposure to bitcoin with added protections not always available to those investing directly in the cryptocurrency, according to the lawyers involved in the filing.

Currently, there are nine active spot-bitcoin applications filed with US regulators, including a petition by Grayscale (subsidiary of CoinDesk's parent company, Digital Currency Group) to appeal the SEC's rejection of its proposed spot-bitcoin ETF conversion. To address previous SEC concerns over the lack of robust surveillance-sharing agreements in the bitcoin ETF proposals, Global X has named Coinbase as its surveillance-sharing partner.

Other pending applications, such as those from Fidelity and BlackRock, have also announced surveillance-sharing agreements with the exchange. In addition to refiling its spot-bitcoin ETF application, Global X has sought permission to create a bitcoin-futures ETF. The company also filed last month to establish a fund that tracks the CoinDesk Bitcoin Trend Indicator Index, which belongs to the CoinDesk family of companies.

