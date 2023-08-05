According to blockchain data analysis company Bitrace, an address labeled as Multichain Suspicious Address 4 recently transferred 1023.8 WBTC (~$29.69 million) to 0x3c74, where the asset was subsequently converted into a stable currency and transferred.

Bitrace's analysis suggests that the asset has been distributed to several acceptance service providers and that after realizing a large amount of funds, returns to the exchange. Bitrace also indicated that the outgoing funds might be related to FTX bribery funds circulating on the internet.

While the reason behind the transfer is still uncertain, market participants and observers should remain vigilant and monitor any further developments related to the suspicious address and the funds, as they could potentially impact the broader crypto market or specific entities involved.