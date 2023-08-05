The Avalanche C Chain experienced substantial growth in daily active addresses and transaction volume during the second quarter, indicating healthy growth in the ecosystem despite a reduction in total value locked.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, Blockchain analytics firm Nansen reported a notable increase in usage of the Avalanche smart contract platform during the second quarter. Daily transactions on the Avalanche C-Chain, which implements the Ethereum Virtual Machine, nearly doubled from roughly 200,000 to just under 500,000. The number of daily active addresses fluctuated between approximately 25,000 and 117,000, ending the quarter around 95,000.

However, data from DefiLlama showed that the total value locked on the layer-1 blockchain declined by nearly 20% to $695 million during the same period, a movement mirroring the price of Avalanche's native token, AVAX. Despite the crypto bear market, the steady increase in active addresses and daily transactions indicates healthy growth within the ecosystem and a thriving community supporting Avalanche, as highlighted in Nansen's report.

The growth can be partly attributed to interoperability protocol LayerZero and Stargate, a cross-chain bridge leveraging LayerZero's technology. Both entities emerged as the top performers in terms of users and transactions on the C-Chain, possibly indicating airdrop opportunities, according to Nansen.



