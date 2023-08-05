Google's parent company, Alphabet, has slashed its stake in Robinhood Markets by nearly 90%, according to a recent regulatory filing.

On August 4, according to Reuters, a regulatory filing revealed that Alphabet, Google's parent organization, significantly reduced its ownership in popular trading app Robinhood Markets. The reduction, which amounts to nearly 90%, was disclosed on Friday, with Niket Nishant reporting from Bengaluru and Nivedita Bhattacharjee handling the editing.

The reasons behind Alphabet's decision to cut its stake in Robinhood remain unclear. The move could potentially impact the trading app's market sentiment and valuation, as a key investor reduces its position. Investors and market participants should keep an eye on related news and developments to better understand Alphabet's rationale and the potential implications for Robinhood Markets.



