According to the on-chain analyst EmberCN, in a significant movement of the Lido DAO Token ($LDO), Arkham's address, which is associated with "Galaxy Digital: OTC," transferred a total of 3,372,755 $LDO (worth approximately $6.34 million) to centralized exchanges. The funds were distributed as follows:

- 1,700,000 LDO ($3.19M) transferred to Binance

- 1,672,755 LDO ($3.14M) transferred to Coinbase

The transfer of such a substantial amount of $LDO to CEX might indicate potential trading or investment activities from Galaxy Digital: OTC in the near future. Market participants should be aware of such movements, as they could impact the $LDO price movement and overall market sentiment. investors should always exercise caution and assess the potential risks associated with market fluctuations.