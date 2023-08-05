The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.26% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,808 and $29,333 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,079, down by -0.46%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BNT, YGG, and SC, up by 44%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
US Senators Urge Action Against North Korea's Cryptocurrency Funding of Nuclear Program
Ripple Labs Joins International Swaps and Derivatives Association
Tether Becomes 11th Largest Bitcoin Holder, Prompting Questions About Market Impact and Risk
Curve Hack Looter Returns Portion of Stolen Assets, Inspiring Hope for Recovery
Ethereum Wallet Linked to Multichain Exploit Dumps $1.8M WOO Network Tokens, Causing 8% Price Drop
Market movers:
ETH: $1832.42 (-0.34%)
BNB: $241.6 (-0.33%)
XRP: $0.6289 (-5.03%)
DOGE: $0.07646 (+2.88%)
ADA: $0.2917 (-0.75%)
SOL: $22.82 (-0.70%)
TRX: $0.07652 (-1.53%)
MATIC: $0.6659 (-0.33%)
LTC: $82.51 (-0.70%)
DOT: $4.967 (-0.64%)
Top gainers on Binance: