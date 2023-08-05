The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.26% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,808 and $29,333 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,079, down by -0.46%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BNT, YGG, and SC, up by 44%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: