A CertiK Alert showed that Alchemix Finance recently announced that the individual behind the Curve Finance exploit has returned a total of 4,819 alETH and 2,259 ETH to the project. The unexpected development has brought relief to the affected parties.

The announcement by Alchemix Finance provides an update on the situation following the security breach at Curve Finance. It is not common for exploiters to return stolen funds, making this a remarkable occurrence in the cryptocurrency space.

Further details around the circumstances of the return have not been disclosed. The incident highlights the importance of robust security measures and ongoing monitoring for potential vulnerabilities within blockchain projects.