According to a recent Cointelegraph report, the majority of Canadian cryptocurrency holders have acquired their digital assets through mobile and web applications. In a continuing trend, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining has ranked as the third most popular method of accumulating tokens for the second consecutive year.

This highlights the increasing adoption of digital currency platforms among Canadian consumers and the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the country. Mobile and web apps offer user-friendly interfaces and accessibility, contributing to the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies in Canada.

The popularity of mining underscores the sustained interest in alternative methods for acquiring cryptocurrencies. As the market continues to evolve and expand, it is evident that Canadians are actively exploring different ways to participate in the growing digital economy.