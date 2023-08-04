According to Cointelegraph, US Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine, and Chris Van Hollen have sent a letter to the White House and Treasury Department, calling for a crackdown on North Korea's use of cryptocurrency to fund its nuclear program and bypass sanctions. According to reports, North Korean hackers have stolen over $3 billion worth of cryptocurrencies since 2018 to support their missile program.

In response to these concerns, the US Treasury Department has already added Tornado Cash to its list of sanctioned entities due to potential links with funding North Korea's nuclear activities. Senator Warren has been an outspoken advocate for addressing the illicit uses of cryptocurrencies and is pushing for enhanced measures to regulate the industry.