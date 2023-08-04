Cointelegraph reports that Latvia has seen a significant decline in crypto asset investments, falling by 50% over the past year, according to Latvijas Banka's 2023 "Financial Stability Report." The central bank cites factors such as fraud, insolvency among major market participants, unwise investments, and links to money laundering as reasons for the decrease in interest.

Based on payment card usage, 4% of the Latvian population bought crypto assets in February 2023, compared to 8% during 2022. Latvians reportedly transferred €51.8 million ($57 million) to crypto wallets in 2022, with this figure slowing down to €10.7 million ($11.8 million) in Q1 2023.

The nonbank financial sector in Latvia remains significantly less important than those in other European countries, partly due to the low level of long-term savings among the population. Retail crypto payments still dominate over crypto asset investments in the nation, with most transactions being relatively small.