According to Bitcoin News, Global X has refiled its spot Bitcoin ETF application, bringing the total number of active applications at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to nine. The SEC has been carefully evaluating each submission amidst growing interest in Bitcoin-based ETFs, which aim to provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin without requiring direct ownership of the cryptocurrency. It remains to be seen whether any of these applications will be approved by the regulatory body.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Global X Refiles Spot Bitcoin ETF Application, Joining 8 Others at the SEC
2023-08-04 19:58
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top