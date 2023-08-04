The Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) has launched the experimental PArSEC platform, an open-source platform designed with central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in mind, CoinMarketCap reports. The technology reportedly outperformed public permissionless blockchains, achieving 118,000 ERC-20 transactions per second on 128 hosts.

In addition to CBDCs, PArSEC also supports ERC-20 tokens, allowing an automated market maker deployed on the platform to trade bonds, tokenized securities, and buyback agreements. However, developers have noted that further research is needed in areas such as security, key management, and data migration capabilities.

PArSEC is part of Project Hamilton, a collaboration between MIT's DCI and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Its programmability feature has faced criticism, as it might enable limitations on digital currency uses, potentially leading to state overreach in CBDCs by prohibiting specific purchases or imposing restrictions.