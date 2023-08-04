Ripple Labs, the company behind the XRP cryptocurrency, has become a member of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), CoinGape reports. This trade organization represents over-the-counter derivatives market participants and boasts over 1,000 member institutions from 79 countries. Ripple Labs now joins the ranks of major financial institutions like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and the London Stock Exchange, as well as Algorand in the Digital Assets category. Ripple already maintains working relationships with global financial institutions, businesses, and governments. The potential impact of this new membership on future collaborations remains to be seen.