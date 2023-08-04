According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 1% decline on Friday afternoon, returning to the $29,000 mark. This decrease coincided with a downturn in U.S. stocks, which reversed their early gains. The U.S. government reported that 187,000 jobs were added in July, falling short of the 200,000 forecast. June's previously reported job gain of 209,000 was also revised down to 185,000.

Despite the weaker job growth, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, surpassing the projected 3.6%, and average hourly earnings increased by 4.4%, exceeding the 4.2% expectation. Consequently, the odds of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again in its mid-September meeting decreased from 20% to 14%.

In addition to Bitcoin's decline, altcoins such as ADA, SOL, and MATIC saw decreases of over 2.5%. Experts predict a sideways trend in the cryptocurrency market, with a significant rally unlikely due to the lack of fresh capital inflows into the space. However, as Ethereum's foundations stabilize and its applications improve, an inflow of users and new capital is expected.

