NFT now reports that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed new regulations to counter the rising issue of "SIM swap" and "port-out scams" that exploit mobile communication systems to gain unauthorized access to personal and financial information. These scams involve hackers acquiring a victim's phone number or SIM card and using it to access accounts.

The planned rules will necessitate stricter verification processes for SIM swaps and port-outs, including compulsory multi-factor authentication and improved communication between mobile carriers and customers. While consumer protection advocates have expressed support for the proposed rules, collaboration between regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders will be essential to ensure their effectiveness in combating SIM swap fraud