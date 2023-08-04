CertiK, a blockchain security firm, has issued an alert on their Twitter account regarding a movement of funds to TornadoCash from address EOA 0xb4E9A. Approximately 54 BNB (nearly $13,000) have been deposited into TornadoCash, a privacy-preserving decentralized exchange.

The funds in question are believed to have originated from DeriTrade Deployer, a platform for deploying and managing smart contracts. It remains unclear what prompted this transfer of funds, and further monitoring will be required to understand the impact or significance of this event within the blockchain ecosystem.