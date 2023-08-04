According to The Block, stablecoin issuer Tether has reportedly become the world's 11th largest holder of Bitcoin, with an address speculated to belong to the company holding approximately 55,022 bitcoins, worth around $1.6 billion. While Tether has not officially revealed its Bitcoin addresses, the holding value corresponds to the total Bitcoin referenced in Tether's second-quarter reserves report.

However, Tether's substantial Bitcoin holdings have raised concerns among research analysts, who point to the potential risks arising from the cryptocurrency's highly volatile nature. Tether has faced criticism for not publishing proper audits of their reserves, with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao describing the situation as a "black box." As Tether's influence in the market grows, so does the curiosity surrounding its holdings and the potential impact on the cryptocurrency ecosystem.