E-commerce stores running on the WordPress platform can now benefit from accepting cryptocurrency payments, thanks to the Binance Pay WooCommerce plugin. This integration will allow vendors to tap into a growing market of crypto-savvy shoppers and offer a seamless shopping experience.
2023-08-04 18:02
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
