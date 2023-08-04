Last month, South Korean scientists announced the development of a superconducting material called LK-99 that functions under ambient temperature and pressure, Cointelegraph reports. The material reportedly allows electrical currents to flow without resistance or energy loss, a capability previously believed to be possible only at absolute zero temperatures. Since the announcement, several LK99 memecoins have emerged and been listed on decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI).

One such coin, the ERC-20 LK99 token, was listed recently and has already surpassed $3 million in total trading volume.

Superconductor technology is considered valuable within the scientific community, as superconductors are required for constructing large-scale quantum computers. Room-temperature superconductivity could significantly accelerate the development of quantum computing, which experts believe may one day challenge the encryption methods of current cryptocurrencies.