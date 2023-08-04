According to on-chain data, the individual responsible for exploiting Curve Finance has begun returning funds to the Alchemix Finance protocol. The exploiter has returned 4,820 alETH, valued at approximately $8.4 million, in three separate transactions. Alchemix Finance is a loan-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol that utilizes Curve pools. The current value of one alETH is roughly $1,755.

Curve Finance suffered a $24 million exploit on July 30 due to a smart contract bug. Since the incident, the protocol's founder has traded over 106 million CRV tokens, worth an estimated $42 million, in an effort to reduce liquidation risk.