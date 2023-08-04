According to Decrypt, virtual try-on company Zero10 has partnered with JD Sports to bring an interactive shopping experience to their Times Square, New York, and State Street, Chicago flagship stores. Zero10's Augmented Reality (AR) Mirrors enable visitors to virtually try on 18 items from the new JD Sports x Nike Need It Now collection. Several of these items feature additional AR enhancement effects, such as water droplets.

In a push for innovation, Zero10 is also introducing a new point-of-sale tool that allows customers to initiate online purchases if a product is out of stock or only available for pre-order. Customers can scan a QR code, directing them to the JD Sports website to complete their purchase. Zero10 CEO George Yashin explains that this technology "addresses a common industry challenge" by enabling the trial and purchase of items not necessarily available in-store.

Zero10's proprietary AR Mirror utilizes a supercomputer that runs real-time computer vision models and renders clothing in 4K resolution. It employs 3D body tracking to generate accurate models of users in three-dimensional space, while cloth simulation technology delivers a more realistic experience. The JD Sports x Nike Need It Now campaign is a notable first partnership with a sports brand for Zero10, appealing to sports and fashion enthusiasts.