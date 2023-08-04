On August 4th, the MEV bot responsible for draining over 6,000 Ether from the Curve Finance pETH-ETH pool returned most of the funds to the JPEG'd deployer. The partial return of funds came after the bot's address sent a message on the Ethereum blockchain verifying their email address was linked to the frontrunning bot, which subsequently led to negotiations. Despite the recovery of a significant portion of the funds, the remaining exploited assets are still in the hands of the attacker who initiated the exploit. The Curve team is actively working to recover the rest of the funds. As this story continues to unfold, we will provide additional information and updates.