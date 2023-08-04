On August 4th, the MEV bot responsible for draining over 6,000 Ether from the Curve Finance pETH-ETH pool returned most of the funds to the JPEG'd deployer. The partial return of funds came after the bot's address sent a message on the Ethereum blockchain verifying their email address was linked to the frontrunning bot, which subsequently led to negotiations. Despite the recovery of a significant portion of the funds, the remaining exploited assets are still in the hands of the attacker who initiated the exploit. The Curve team is actively working to recover the rest of the funds. As this story continues to unfold, we will provide additional information and updates.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
MEV Bot Returns Majority of Drained Funds from Curve Finance Pool Following Ethereum IDM Negotiations
2023-08-04 16:30
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top