Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has announced that he will accept Bitcoin (BTC) for his presidential campaign donations. During an interview on CoinDesk TV, Suarez stated, "officially my campaign is accepting Bitcoin." The mayor, a long-time advocate for digital assets, has expressed his belief that Bitcoin will promote a democratization of wealth for all Americans.

Suarez announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election in June, competing against high-profile candidates like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. As part of his strategy to make Miami a Bitcoin hub, Suarez has also accepted his salary in the cryptocurrency. In 2021, he launched MiamiCoin (MIA), which was intended to provide a recurring Bitcoin stimulus to Miami citizens, although the cryptocurrency has struggled in value.

Despite challenges, Suarez remains deeply involved in the crypto industry and emphasizes the importance of a president who understands the technologies surrounding cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI).

