According to a recently released CertiKStatsAlert, July witnessed 37 exit scams in the crypto world, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately $8.6 million. Kannagi Finance led the list, with an average loss of around $1.9 million. As a reminder to users, it's essential to perform due diligence on projects before investing. This includes ensuring that the project has Know Your Customer (KYC) processes in place, conducting thorough research (DYOR), and reading audit reports. Such precautions help mitigate risks and protect investors in the increasingly complex crypto landscape.