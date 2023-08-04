Redbrick Inc., a metaverse creation platform helmed by CEO YANG Young-mo, has obtained a Korean patent for its 'Open Metaverse Creation System.' The innovative technology enables creators to effortlessly link their metaverse designs across various platforms, improving visibility, engagement, and the profit settlement process. Additionally, the system allows businesses to conveniently upload metaverse content to their web or app environments using the Open Metaverse SDK, promoting collaboration and broadening possibilities in the metaverse landscape.

