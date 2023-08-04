According to The Block, decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX is contemplating the transition of its governance token to serve as the native asset for the forthcoming dYdX Chain. The decision will be determined by a governance vote, relying on the community's choice to initiate the voting process. In this matter, the dYdX community's input will play a crucial role. Should the proposal receive approval through an on-chain vote, the token will be migrated from the Ethereum network to the new dYdX Chain.

