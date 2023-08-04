Golden Ten data reveals that Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic recently stated that the economy is expected to slow down in an orderly manner and that maintaining the current interest rate level will keep the Fed on track to achieve its 2% inflation target. Bostic said, "Our stance today is restrictive and will become more restrictive as inflation continues to decline... until 2024, we will still be in a restricted area."

Regarding the non-farm payroll report, Bostic was not surprised by the robust wage growth, explaining that "worker wages have lagged inflation for a considerable period of time throughout periods of high inflation, and are still in a catch-up period." The Atlanta Fed chief's remarks suggest that no further rate hikes are needed as the economy gradually slows down.

