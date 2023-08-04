According to Finbold, in a recent campaign video posted by US President Joe Biden, a detail has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community: a coffee cup featuring what appears to be a pair of laser eyes. These laser eyes have become a symbol for Bitcoin maximalists, investors who believe that Bitcoin is the only legitimate cryptocurrency. However, it remains unclear whether this subtle detail in President Biden's video serves as an endorsement for Bitcoin or was merely a coincidental inclusion.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Crypto Community Ponders Biden's 'Laser Eyes' Appearance in Campaign Video
2023-08-04 14:56
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
According to Finbold, in a recent campaign video posted by US President Joe Biden, a detail has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community: a coffee cup featuring what appears to be a pair of laser eyes. These laser eyes have become a symbol for Bitcoin maximalists, investors who believe that Bitcoin is the only legitimate cryptocurrency. However, it remains unclear whether this subtle detail in President Biden's video serves as an endorsement for Bitcoin or was merely a coincidental inclusion.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top