The Ethereum blockchain is set to undergo an important upgrade called the Cancun-Deneb, which aims to boost scalability and strengthen security measures. This upgrade bundle includes five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), featuring the highly anticipated Proto-DankSharding. This particular EIP will set the stage for full DankSharding implementation in the future. Additionally, other EIPs are designed to reduce data storage costs, enhance cross-chain bridges and stake pool functionality, and remove code that could potentially terminate smart contracts. The Cancun-Deneb upgrade demonstrates Ethereum's commitment to continually improving its network for users and developers alike.
Ethereum's Cancun-Deneb Upgrade to Improve Scalability and Security
2023-08-04 14:50
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
