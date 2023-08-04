Cointelegraph reports that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has experienced a surge in applications for Ethereum futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with a total of 11 ETH-based filings submitted in less than a week. This increase in demand highlights the growing interest in Ethereum-based investment products and underscores the potential expansion of the cryptocurrency ETF market.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SEC Receives 11 Ethereum Futures ETF Applications in Under a Week
2023-08-04 14:48
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top