According to Reuters, Google's parent company, Alphabet, has reduced its stake in the trading platform Robinhood by almost 90%. A recent regulatory filing revealed that as of June 30, Alphabet held approximately 612,214 shares of Robinhood, down from 4.9 million shares at the end of the first quarter on March 31.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Alphabet Reduces Robinhood Stake by Nearly 90%
2023-08-04 14:44
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
