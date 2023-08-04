Starknet has announced via a tweet that it will release version 0.12.1 on the Goerli testnet on August 7. This update will aim to improve the network's performance through enhancements to the SPS (StarkProver System) parameters. The upcoming deployment showcases Starknet's commitment to continuous development and optimization of its decentralized platform.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Starknet to Launch v0.12.1 on Goerli Testnet, Increasing SPS Parameters
2023-08-04 14:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top