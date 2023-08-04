CoinDesk reports that the individual responsible for a $62 million hack on decentralized exchange Curve Finance has returned a portion of the stolen cryptocurrency, according to blockchain data. Following discussions on Friday, the exploiter returned 4,820 Ether (ETH), worth approximately $8.9 million, to the multisig wallet of victimized protocol Alchemix. The return of the assets has spurred hope that a significant portion of the stolen funds may be recovered.

Curve, Metronome, and Alchemix collectively lost nearly $62 million in crypto assets over the weekend due to a coding bug exploitation that affected multiple trading pools. In an effort to recover the assets, the impacted protocols offered a 10% bounty for their return by August 6. Upon receiving a portion of the funds, CRV, Curve's governance token, experienced a 5% increase in value. This development marks a crucial step in addressing one of the most significant crypto exploits of the year.