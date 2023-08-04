According to Bitcoin News, in response to Canada's recently enacted Online News Act, Facebook has blocked Canadian users from sharing news articles on its platform. The Online News Act requires tech companies, including Meta (parent company of Facebook) and Google, to compensate news outlets for using their content. This legislation aims to support the journalism industry by ensuring fair compensation, but the implementation has led to limitations on news sharing capabilities for Canadian Facebook users.
2023-08-04 14:32
