According to Odaily Planet Daily News, the individual responsible for the alETH attack has returned all of the stolen tokens. This unexpected development brings relief to the Alchemix community and presents an opportunity for the project to reinforce its security measures moving forward.
AlETH Attacker Returns All Stolen Tokens
2023-08-04 14:09
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
