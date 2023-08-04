According to Decrypt, UK-based fintech company Revolut is discontinuing all crypto services for its customers in the United States, citing regulatory uncertainty in the country's crypto market. Starting September 2, US clients will no longer have the option to place buy orders, and from October 3, they will lose the ability to hold, sell, or purchase any digital assets. The decision was made in collaboration with Revolut's US banking partner, and the firm has notified all affected customers.