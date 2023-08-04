In a significant transaction monitored by Ember Monitoring, a whale has transferred 83,000 COMP tokens to Binance, with a total value of $4.73 million. The transfer of such a large quantity of tokens captures the attention of the cryptocurrency community, as it may potentially impact the market dynamics for the COMP token.
