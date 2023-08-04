Web3 and AI database platform EdgeIn is currently raising a $1.5 million Pre-Seed round at a company valuation of $8 million, according to TechCrunch. The platform has raised $400,000 so far, attracting investments from angel investors including Mike Dinsdale (Akkadian Ventures, DocuSign, DoorDash, Gusto), Mike Borozdin (DocuSign, Google), Jeremy Clover (Circle), Pedram Amini, Bayo Okusanya, and Ulises Merino Núñez.

EdgeIn aims to increase transparency in Web3 companies, funds, and organizational management data, having already indexed over 90% of the Web3 market financing and company information. The platform currently lists around 50,000 Web3 companies and projects.

