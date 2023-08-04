In an unexpected turn of events, the hacker identified as "Alchemix/CurveFinance Exploiter" has returned 1,000 alETH to Alchemix Finance, as reported by Foresight News. The development comes after the recent alETH pool hack, which had caused concern among users and token holders. The returned funds signal a positive development for Alchemix Finance as it works to address vulnerabilities and secure its platform.
Alchemix Receives 1,000 alETH Returned by Hacker
2023-08-04 13:50
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
