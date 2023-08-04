An Ethereum wallet reportedly linked to previous Multichain exploit beneficiaries has sold over $4 million worth of altcoins, including $2.4 million of Chainlink's token (LINK) and $1.8 million worth of WOO Network (WOO) tokens on Uniswap, CoinDesk reports. This sale resulted in an 8% drop in WOO token's price. According to etherscan, the wallet was tagged as "suspicious" after receiving lockup funds from the Multichain team's multisig address, even though it was allegedly unknown to the team.

The wallet also received $800,000 worth of CRV tokens and $870,000 worth of YFI tokens, which are actively being sold on Uniswap. These transactions come after Multichain's operations were discontinued and the CEO, Zhaojun, and his sister were detained by Chinese police last month. Prior to these events, the bridging protocol experienced an exploit that led to the theft of $130 million across several blockchains.