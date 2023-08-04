Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific has announced the appointment of its company president, Adam Sullivan, as CEO, according to a CoinDesk report. Sullivan will be responsible for steering the company through its next phase of growth and development.

As of June 30, 2023, Core Scientific operated approximately 211,000 Bitcoin mining rigs for both colocation and self-mining purposes. In the first half of the year, the company's self-mining operation successfully produced 7,768 bitcoins, showcasing its steady progress in the dynamic cryptocurrency mining landscape.