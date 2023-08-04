Wu Blockchain reports that HashKeyCapital has officially announced its plan to launch a regulated liquid crypto asset fund product on September 1. The fund will be overseen by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission and aims to invest in a variety of mainstream virtual assets in the future. According to the company's official statement, the secondary crypto fund is expected to become one of Asia's largest within the next year, highlighting its ambitious growth strategy in the region's expanding cryptocurrency market.
