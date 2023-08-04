In the wake of the recent hack experienced by Curve, the platform's governance token, $CRV, has suffered a significant price decline, IntoTheBlock reports. The token's value plunged by 21%, resulting in turmoil within the community. Curve's security breach, which targeted the alETH pool, has led to concerns among token holders and users about the resilience of the platform and sparked a wave of negative market sentiment. The platform's efforts to recover the stolen funds and address the vulnerability are being closely monitored.