According to Foresight News, Curve Deployer 2 has sent an on-chain message to the hacker responsible for the alETH pool attack, making a plea to return the stolen funds. The message urged the hacker to transfer the funds related to the attack to the Alchemix multisignature address (0x9e2b), in a bid to recover losses and mitigate the impact of the security breach.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Curve Appeals to alETH Pool Hacker to Return Stolen Funds to Alchemix Multisig Address
2023-08-04 13:21
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top