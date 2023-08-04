According to data from L2BEAT, the total value locked (TVL) of the zkSync Era network has experienced a substantial decline, dropping almost 40% from its all-time high of approximately $740 million a month ago. The current TVL now stands at around $450 million, signaling a downturn in the network's popularity or usage.
zkSync Era TVL Drops to $450M, Declines Nearly 40% from All-Time High
2023-08-04 13:15
