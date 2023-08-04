Binance Futures is set to launch the USDⓈ-M YGG perpetual contract on August 5, 2023 at 03:30 (UTC), offering traders the opportunity to access up to 20x leverage.

Binance, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that its Futures platform will be launching the USDⓈ-M YGG perpetual contract on August 5, 2023 at 03:30 (UTC). Users of the Binance Futures platform will be able to trade the YGG token with up to 20x leverage.

This addition to Binance Futures' product offerings allows traders to gain more exposure to the YGG token and participate in the market with increased leverage. As always, traders are reminded to be aware of the risks associated with leveraged trading, as profits as well as losses can be magnified. Users are encouraged to utilize risk management tools and resources provided by the platform in order to trade responsibly.

Binance continues to expand its products and services to cater to the evolving needs of the global cryptocurrency community, offering more opportunities for traders and investors alike.

