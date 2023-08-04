A Multichain Suspicious Address has been observed selling $LINK, $CRV, $WOO, and $YFI on the blockchain. Approximately 7 hours ago, nearly $127 million in locked assets on Multichain were abnormally moved to 6 different addresses.

According to lookonchain, the suspicious activity involved the movement of substantial amounts of various cryptocurrencies, including:

- 62.6 million $USDC

- 1,030 $WBTC (worth $31 million)

- 7,214 $WETH (worth $13.4 million)

- 5 million $DAI

- 910,000 $UNIDX (worth $3.3 million)

- 491,000 $LINK (worth $3 million)

- 2.5 million $USDT

- 9.7 million $WOO (worth $2.1 million)

- 1.3 million $ICE (worth $1.8 million)

- 1.36 million $CRV (worth $1 million)

- 134 $YFI (worth $914,000)

- 502,000 $TUSD

The abnormal movement of these locked assets and subsequent sales raise concerns about potential market manipulation or malicious activities. Given the scale of these transactions, investors and market participants are advised to exercise caution and monitor their investments closely.